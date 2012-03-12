A worker monitors an assembly line at a factory making Campari aperitif in Novi Ligure, Italy in this undated handout picture. REUTERS/Gianni Pucci/Campari/Handout

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari (CPRI.MI) expects its key domestic market to show flat or declining sales this year, after the euro zone sovereign debt crisis depressed consumption in the fourth quarter of last year.

The owner of the eponymous red aperitif, Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky told the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Milan it had reduced supplies to credit-squeezed Italian wholesalers in the last quarter of 2011.

“The fourth quarter was tumultuous as it coincided with big macroeconomic disturbances that created a lot of stress in the system, as the European Central Bank (ECB) had not flooded the market with money yet,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Reuters on Monday.

The ECB has been making cheap funding available via its long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).

“Customers, especially wholesalers, were starting to have credit issues. We have been very diligent and walked away from a few orders in December,” he added.

Kunze-Concewitz said the overall Italian market had seen a good start to the year, with consumption of long aperitif drinks continuing to grow, but he remained “very cautious” about 2012.

Italy, which accounts for nearly a third of group sales, saw organic or underlying sales fall 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Full-year profit growth missed analyst forecasts.

Kunze-Concewitz confirmed the group’s underlying sales growth target of 5 percent per annum over the next five years, as it expands in fast-growing emerging markets and rolls out new flavored spirits to offset weaker demand in Europe

This reflects the message from bigger groups like Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) which have been upbeat as strong emerging markets and a slow recovery in North America compensate for Europe, while U.S.-based groups Beam Inc BEAM.N and Brown-Forman (BFb.N) see signs of a fragile recovery.

Kunze-Concewitz said Campari could spend up to 600 to 700 million euro on acquisitions as its debt fell to 637 million euros or 1.9 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), and added the group could push that ratio to 4.25 times before breaching its banking covenants.

“Although we are looking at opportunities, this doesn’t mean that we have to do something. Again, we believe that no deal is better than a bad deal,” he added.

The group bought Russian distributor Vasco and Brazilian brand Sagatiba in 2011, taking its spending on acquisitions to 31.5 million euros last year in a relatively quiet year compared to its recent buying history, which has included Cinzano in 1999, Skyy in 2001, Glen Grant in 2005, and its biggest ever acquisition of Wild Turkey bourbon in 2099 for $575 million.

It expects a boost to 2014 full-year core earnings (EBITDA) of $5.5 million, as well as $3 million extra on operating profit (EBIT), from its new $44 million U.S. bottling facility in Kentucky, due to open in autumn 2013.

Davide Campari-Milano shares, 51 percent owned by the Garavoglia family, closed down 5.8 percent at 5.35 euros reflecting the lower than expected profits while the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P was up 0.6 percent.