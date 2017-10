Cream of Chicken Campbell's Condensed Soup is stocked on a shelf at a grocery store in Phoenix, Arizona, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) said on Thursday it plans to close its Sacramento soup, sauce and beverage plant to cut costs, as demand for its canned soups in the United States has declined.

The plant, built in 1947, is Campbell’s oldest and employs about 700 people full time.

Campbell also said that it plans to close a spice plant in South Plainfield, New Jersey, which employs 27 people.