Campbell sees sales lower than long-term goal

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co’s (CPB.N) performance in the upcoming fiscal year will be below its long-term targets as a turnaround takes longer than expected amid a difficult operating environment.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to return to growth in fiscal 2013, which starts on August 1, but that it will not reach its long-term targets, which call for sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent and earnings per share growth of 5 percent to 7 percent.

“The return to our long-term targets will take longer than expected,” Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison told a gathering of analysts and investors at its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey. “I regret that, but I‘m not deterred by it.”

The company stuck to its 2012 sales forecast, and said adjusted earnings are expected to decline at a level near the upper end of its forecast range of 5 percent to 7 percent.

Earlier this month Campbell said it planned to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding refrigerated juices and baby carrots to its portfolio of canned soups and V8 vegetable drinks.

With the move, it will expand into the produce section, an area of the supermarket that gets more foot traffic than the center of the store, where most of Campbell’s existing products are.

The company and its CEO hope to heat up soup sales in North America after several weak winter soup seasons.

Morrison’s turnaround plans have included investing more in advertising, as opposed to promotions, which over time, reduce profits and erode brand equity.

Morrison said in May the company had hit the point of stabilization.

Campbell shares are down 1 percent so far this year. The Dow Jones Food and Beverage Index .DJUSFB, by contrast, is up more than 5 percent over the same period.

Shares were down 18 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $32.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.