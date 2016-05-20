Campbell sales disappoint, shares drop 6 percent

Cans of Campbell's brand soups are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday, but sales fell below expectations, sending the soup maker’s shares down in its deepest nose-dive in more than two years.

Campbell, like many other food companies, has been working on expanding its organic product line to meet the changing tastes of consumers looking for healthier selections.

Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison said on a conference call she was not satisfied with sales growth, citing a weak U.S. soup season and weather-related disruptions to carrot supply.

Sales fell 2 percent in the New Jersey-based company’s fiscal third quarter.

Shares slumped 6 percent or $3.85, to $60.13 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cans of Campbell's brand Chunky soups are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Morrison said she expected a return to sales growth in the fourth quarter and the upcoming fiscal year, a feat Argus Research Co analyst John Staszak said would not be easy.

“I‘m hopeful but it’s going to be difficult,” Staszak said.

Campbell earned a quarterly net profit of $185 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $179 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for a $25 million gain from a legal settlement and other items, Campbell’s earnings fell to $203 million, or 65 cents per share, from $206 million, or 66 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Wall Street analysts had expected Campbell to earn 64 cents per share.

Still, the company, which also makes Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, was optimistic for the full year, expecting adjusted earnings per share to grow by 11 to 13 percent, up from a prior forecast for 9 to 12 percent growth.