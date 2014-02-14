FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campbell Soup profit beats as U.S. soup sales rise
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 14, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Campbell Soup profit beats as U.S. soup sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker restocks Campbell's soup cans inside a Fresh & Easy store in Burbank, California October 19, 2012. Picture taken October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N), the world’s largest soup maker, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in soup sales during the holiday quarter, sending shares up as much as 7 percent.

The company said a late Thanksgiving holiday last year pushed shipments to retailers into the second quarter.

Sales in the U.S. simple meals business, which includes soups and sauces such as Prego pasta sauce, rose 7 percent to $894 million in the quarter. Soup sales alone rose 5 percent.

The company said the eight new soups it launched last month is expected to boost its U.S. soup business this year.

Campbell has been facing stiff competition from private-label brands and smaller rivals, but has been trying to revive sales by launching new soup products and expanding into higher-growth product categories.

The company acquired baby foods maker Plum Organics last year. It also acquired Bolthouse Farms, which makes refrigerated juices and baby carrots in 2012.

Campbell’s total sales rose 5.5 percent to $2.28 billion in the quarter ended January 26.

The company’s net profit attributable to the company rose to $325 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter, from $190 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents per share from continuing operations.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Campbell’s shares were up 4 percent at $42.57 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $43.70.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.