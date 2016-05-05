RV retailer Camping World prepares for IPO: NYT

(Reuters) - Recreational vehicle retailer Camping World is preparing for an initial public offering, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which also sells other camping products, is planning to raise $350 million in proceeds, the Times reported.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are helping to manage the IPO, which is expected this year, pending market receptivity, these people said.

Camping World was not immediately available for comment.