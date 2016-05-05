FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RV retailer Camping World prepares for IPO: NYT
May 5, 2016 / 1:08 AM / a year ago

RV retailer Camping World prepares for IPO: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Recreational vehicle retailer Camping World is preparing for an initial public offering, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which also sells other camping products, is planning to raise $350 million in proceeds, the Times reported.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are helping to manage the IPO, which is expected this year, pending market receptivity, these people said.

Camping World was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

