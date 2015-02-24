CN Rail reaches tentative deal with union, avoiding lockout

GATINEAU, Quebec (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative contract deal with some 4,800 mechanical, clerical and trucking staff on Monday, avoiding a lockout at the country’s biggest railway.

The deal came after last-ditch contract talks on Sunday and Monday. CN said last week it would lock out employees on Monday night unless it reached a contract deal with the union Unifor.

“I‘m delighted to say that Unifor and Canadian National Railways reached a tentative agreement,” Canadian Labour Minister Kellie Leitch told Reuters.