FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canacol Energy's reserves jump, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
September 20, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

Canacol Energy's reserves jump, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) said proved plus probable reserves at its oilfields in Colombia and Ecuador more than doubled, sending its shares up 21 percent.

Canacol shares, which have fallen 36 percent until Wednesday close, hit a two-month high of 54 Canadian cents on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock was one of the top percentage gainers on the exchange.

The South America-focused company’s total proved reserves plus deemed volumes rose to 16.1 million barrels for the year ended June 30, from 7.9 million barrels a year earlier.

Total proved plus probable reserves in Rancho Hermoso and Entrerrios, which lie in the northern portion of the Llanos Basin in Colombia, rose 69 percent to 6.1 million barrels.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.