Factbox: Five facts on Canada aboriginal community in suicide crisis
April 12, 2016 / 7:29 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Five facts on Canada aboriginal community in suicide crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s parliament called an emergency session over a series of group suicide attempts by aboriginal teenagers in the remote, poverty-stricken Attawapiskat First Nation in Ontario.

The following are five facts about the community:

- Attawapiskat has declared a state of emergency five times since 2006 over poor drinking water, sewage contamination, housing shortage and flooding that led to sewage back up.

- In 2011, the United Nations special rapporteur on indigenous criticized the federal government in Ottawa over a housing crisis in Attawapiskat that forced people to live in tents in temperatures of minus 40 Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit). The then-Conservative government said the criticism “lacks credibility”.

- The Attawapiskat First Nation has about 2,000 people and is more than 1,000 km (650 miles) north of Toronto, the provincial capital of Ontario. It is accessible only by plane or winter ice road. Attawapiskat, which means “people of the parting of the rocks,” sits at the mouth of a river of the same name which has carved out several clusters of limestone islands.

- Attawapiskat is the hometown of Theresa Spence, a former chief of the group, who rose to prominence in 2012 as part of the Idle No More movement that protested against aboriginals’ socio-economic conditions. Spence went on a hunger strike, saying she was prepared to die unless the then-Conservative government agreed to meet with her, which they later did.

- A third-party audit leaked in 2012 revealed millions of dollars in federal funding unaccounted for in Attawapiskat. Critics said the purpose of the leak was to discredit the Idle No More movement.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
