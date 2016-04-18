FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Structure collapses in Toronto, at least seven injured
April 18, 2016 / 7:04 PM / a year ago

Structure collapses in Toronto, at least seven injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - A building that was being demolished has collapsed in Toronto, injuring as many as seven people, the fire department in Canada’s largest city said on Monday.

Four people have been rescued from beneath the structure, with three transported to hospital. Another three or four people were injured and treated at the scene, Toronto Fire Services Captain Michael Westwood told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Westwood said the building appeared to be in the process of demolition, and parts of the building and attached scaffolding had collapsed onto the sidewalk and road in central Toronto.

He said rescuers believed they had found all the people injured in the collapse but were continuing to search the area.

Toronto Police said on Twitter a canine unit had been sent to assist with the search and rescue.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Andrew Hay

