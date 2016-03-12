Four men in hospital after shooting at Muslim cemetery in Canada

(Reuters) - Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Muslim cemetery outside of Calgary on Friday, though police were quick to say it did not appear the victims were targeted because of their religion.

“We do not believe it’s a hate crime at this time,” said Cpl. Hal Turnbull, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Alberta, adding that officers were looking at various other possibilities, including the possibility it could be gang-related.

Turnbull said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Muslim Cemetery in Cochrane, a bedroom community northwest of Calgary, just after 3:30pm MT (05:30 p.m. EST). By the time they arrived, all four victims had already been taken to hospital.

Local media reported there was a funeral earlier in the day at the cemetery, which serves Calgary’s Muslim population, and a group had stayed on site after the service. That is when the shooting is believed to have occurred.

While police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident, they said there did not appear to be any immediate risk to the public.