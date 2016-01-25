FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turbulence diverts Milan-bound U.S. flight to Newfoundland
January 25, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Turbulence diverts Milan-bound U.S. flight to Newfoundland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - An American Airlines passenger jet was diverted to an airport in eastern Canada on Sunday after hitting severe turbulence and seven people were taken to hospital, the airline said.

The flight, which was bound for Milan from Miami, with 203 people on board landed at St. John‘s, Newfoundland, airport at around 8:30 p.m. EST and was met by emergency vehicles and ambulances.

“They had experienced some turbulence which resulted in injuries so they diverted to (St. John‘s),” said Sara Norris, spokeswoman St. John’s International Airport.

In an emailed statement, American Airlines said three crew members and four passengers were taken to hospital “for further evaluation.” It did not comment on the extent of injuries.

The airline said the fasten seatbelts light was on when the plane hit turbulence.

Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
