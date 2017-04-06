FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. man arrested by Canadian police after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. man arrested by Canadian police after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - An American man was arrested and charged with mischief after airport officials found a "mock improvised explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines flight bound from Toronto to Chicago, Canadian police said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Galaska, 58, was held for a bail hearing. Police did not reveal details on his residence.

Police checked the device for explosives and determined it was not a threat, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure and all other passengers and their luggage were rescreened.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler

