Attack on Canada soldier 'linked to terrorist ideology': official

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU Quebec (Reuters) - The fatal attack on a Canadian soldier by a suspected Islamic militant “is clearly linked to terrorist ideology,” federal Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney told reporters on Tuesday.

The suspect, who officials say had become radicalized, deliberately ran over two soldiers in the Quebec town of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Monday and was shot dead by police shortly afterward. Police said on Tuesday that one of the soldiers had died.

(This story has been refiled to fix name in second paragraph to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)