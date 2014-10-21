Canadian police had seized passport of hit-and-run suspect

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police had previously seized the passport of the suspected Islamic militant who drove over and killed a Canadian soldier in Quebec, the country’s top police officer said on Tuesday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson said the suspect, shot dead by local police after the hit-and-run incident on Monday, had been one of 90 people whom the RCMP had been tracking because they intended to go abroad to join militant groups or had returned to Canada after taking part in terror-related activities.