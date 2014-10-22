Canada police met several times with militant who killed soldier

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian police met several times with a suspected militant who ran over and killed a soldier a day earlier, most recently on Oct. 9, but did not have enough evidence to charge him at that time.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also said officers had stopped Martin Rouleau-Couture when he attempted to leave for Turkey and had interviewed him extensively in July after family members expressed concerns.

“We can’t arrest somebody for having radical thoughts,” Martine Fontaine, who heads national security for the RCMP in Quebec, told reporters.