Ottawa shooter had sought Libyan passport: Libyan embassy official

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting dead a Canadian soldier on Wednesday had sought a Libyan passport in recent days but had been unsuccessful, an official at the Libyan embassy in Ottawa said on Friday.

“Even if your father was born in Libya, there are many documents that are required in order to get a passport. It is not easy,” said the official, who refused to give his name.

The suspected shooter, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, 32, was a Canadian citizen who may also have held Libyan citizenship, Canadian police said on Thursday.