FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ottawa shooter had sought Libyan passport: Libyan embassy official
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ottawa shooter had sought Libyan passport: Libyan embassy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting dead a Canadian soldier on Wednesday had sought a Libyan passport in recent days but had been unsuccessful, an official at the Libyan embassy in Ottawa said on Friday.

“Even if your father was born in Libya, there are many documents that are required in order to get a passport. It is not easy,” said the official, who refused to give his name.

The suspected shooter, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, 32, was a Canadian citizen who may also have held Libyan citizenship, Canadian police said on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.