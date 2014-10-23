Mother of Ottawa shooter says angry at son, apologizes for pain: AP

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A woman who identified herself as the mother of the gunman who launched an attack on the Canadian Parliament said Thursday she was angry at her son and apologized for the pain and fright he had caused.

“(He) was lost and did not fit in,” Susan Bibeau said in a statement to The Associated Press, written on behalf of herself and her husband, Bulgasem Zehaf.

Canadian police were investigating a man named Michael Zehaf-Bibeau as the possible suspect, said a source familiar with the matter. U.S. officials said they were told he was also a convert to Islam.

“No words can express the sadness we are feeling at this time. We are so sad that a man lost his life. He has lost everything and he leaves behind a family that must feel nothing but pain and sorrow. We send our deepest condolences to them although words seem pretty useless,” the statement said.

“We also wish to apologize for all the pain, fright and chaos he created. We have no explanation to offer. I am mad at our son, I don’t understand and part of me wants to hate him at this time,” the statement said. “I, his mother, spoke with him last week over lunch, I had not seen him for over five years before that. So I have very little insight to offer.”