FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHL: Postponed Ottawa game rescheduled for November 9
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 23, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

NHL: Postponed Ottawa game rescheduled for November 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A game between the host Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs that was postponed because of shootings in the Canadian capital has been rescheduled for Nov. 9, the National Hockey League said on Thursday.

The game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed hours after a gunman killed a soldier and raced through Canada’s parliament earlier in the day before being shot dead.

Many NHL teams and players supported the league’s decision to postpone the game and the Pittsburgh Penguins honored those affected by playing the Canadian national anthem before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Normally in a game featuring two U.S.-based teams only the American national anthem is played.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.