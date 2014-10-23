NHL: Postponed Ottawa game rescheduled for November 9

(Reuters) - A game between the host Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs that was postponed because of shootings in the Canadian capital has been rescheduled for Nov. 9, the National Hockey League said on Thursday.

The game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed hours after a gunman killed a soldier and raced through Canada’s parliament earlier in the day before being shot dead.

Many NHL teams and players supported the league’s decision to postpone the game and the Pittsburgh Penguins honored those affected by playing the Canadian national anthem before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Normally in a game featuring two U.S.-based teams only the American national anthem is played.