Ottawa police say male suspect in attack and soldier are dead
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ottawa police say male suspect in attack and soldier are dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A man suspected of launching an armed attack in Ottawa has died, local police said on Wednesday and confirmed that a male soldier shot at the National War Memorial had also died.

“One shooting victim succumbed to injuries ... one male suspect has also been confirmed deceased,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement. It did not say where the suspect had died.

A gunman shot and fatally wounded the soldier at the National War Memorial in central Ottawa, and then entered the country’s parliament buildings, which remain in lockdown.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
