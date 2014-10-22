FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian prime minister to make statement about shooting incident
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian prime minister to make statement about shooting incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will make a statement about the shootings that occurred at the Canadian war memorial and at Parliament Hill later on Wednesday, his office said.

A Canadian soldier was shot at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a gunman was shot and killed in a nearby parliament building on Wednesday, media and witnesses reported. But buildings remained locked down and police have said they do not yet know how many suspects are involved in the incidents.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

