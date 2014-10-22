FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa hospital admits four patients, 3 in stable condition
October 22, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ottawa hospital admits four patients, 3 in stable condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Ottawa Hospital received four patients, three of whom are in stable condition, following shootings in the Canadian capital on Wednesday, the hospital said in a statement.

One of the patients was treated for a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening. All three patients in stable condition are being kept at hospital.

The patients arrived between 10:20 a.m. ET and 12:43 p.m., it said.

A Canadian soldier was shot dead at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a suspected gunman was shot and killed in the nearby parliament buildings.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; With additional reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
