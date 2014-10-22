Ottawa police investigating three shooting incidents

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police are investigating three shooting incidents that took place in Ottawa on Wednesday, one at the Canadian war memorial, one at Parliament Hill, and one near a nearby shopping mall, Ottawa police said.

“Incidents occurred at National War Memorial, near the Rideau Centre and Parliament Hill this morning,” Ottawa Police said on their Twitter feed.

All three locations are within a few hundred meters (yards) of each other in downtown Ottawa. A soldier was shot at the war memorial and the gunman was chased into the parliament buildings, where a suspect was shot and killed.