Ottawa police lift blockades in downtown, Parliament still shut
October 23, 2014 / 12:48 AM / 3 years ago

Ottawa police lift blockades in downtown, Parliament still shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Ottawa police said late on Wednesday they had lifted safety blockades in the downtown core which were imposed after a soldier was killed and a gunman was shot dead in Parliament.

“The ongoing police investigation in the downtown core has determined that there no longer exists a threat to public safety in the area,” the police said in a statement.

“However, the police operation continues on Parliament Hill and as such the Hill continues to be off limits to the public.”

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

