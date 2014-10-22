Canada military closes bases after soldier shot in Ottawa: CBC

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian military has closed its bases across the country to the public after a soldier was shot in Ottawa on Wednesday, CBC TV said.
A suspect was shot and killed inside Canada’s parliament buildings in Ottawa after a soldier was shot at the nearby war memorial on Wednesday.
On Monday, one soldier was killed and another was wounded after an Islamic convert ran them down with his car before being shot and killed by police.
