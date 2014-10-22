FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More shots fired near parliament in Ottawa, suspect at large
October 22, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

More shots fired near parliament in Ottawa, suspect at large

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - More shots were fired near the parliament buildings in Ottawa on Wednesday after a gunman who shot a Canadian soldier and was chased into the nearby parliament buildings remained at large, according to a television report.

Multiple shots were fired inside the Centre Block of parliament and police have converged on the area. The injured soldier was taken away by ambulance and more ambulances have arrived at the Centre Block of parliament in downtown Ottawa.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

