Canada PM: Parliament, government must function despite attacks
October 22, 2014 / 6:58 PM / 3 years ago

Canada PM: Parliament, government must function despite attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced determination that Wednesday’s shooting in the capital not deter the government and Parliament.

“While the prime minister stated that facts are still being gathered, he condemned this despicable attack,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said after a soldier at the National War Memorial was shot and killed and shots rang out inside the Parliament building.

“The prime minister reiterated the importance of the continued functioning of the government and our Parliament.”

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

