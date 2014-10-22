One suspected gunman dead, police looking for more suspects in Canada shooting

OTTAWA (Reuters) - One suspected gunman was shot and killed inside the Canadian parliament buildings, CBC TV said on Wednesday, and Ottawa police said they are looking for one or more suspects.
“We are actively looking for suspects right now, so we don’t know if it is suspect one or suspects plural,” Ottawa Police Constable Marc Soucy told Reuters.
CBC TV reported that one suspected gunman was shot and killed inside the parliament buildings.
