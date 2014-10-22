FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One suspected gunman dead, police looking for more suspects in Canada shooting
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

One suspected gunman dead, police looking for more suspects in Canada shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - One suspected gunman was shot and killed inside the Canadian parliament buildings, CBC TV said on Wednesday, and Ottawa police said they are looking for one or more suspects.

“We are actively looking for suspects right now, so we don’t know if it is suspect one or suspects plural,” Ottawa Police Constable Marc Soucy told Reuters.

CBC TV reported that one suspected gunman was shot and killed inside the parliament buildings.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Amran Abocar and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
