Canadian police say Ottawa gunman acted alone

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday said Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the suspect in Wednesday’s gun attack in Ottawa acted alone, and that there is no evidence that he had any ties to the suspect in another attack in Montreal days earlier.

Zehaf-Bibeau, a Canadian who may have had dual Libyan citizenship, was also not among the 90 high-risk travelers that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had been investigating, police officials said at a press conference.