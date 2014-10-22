FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada raises terrorism threat level, cites Islamist chatter
October 22, 2014 / 12:03 AM / 3 years ago

Canada raises terrorism threat level, cites Islamist chatter

David Ljunggren

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has raised its terrorism threat level to medium from low because of a rise in “general chatter” from radical groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda, a government official said on Tuesday.

“This increase is not the result of a specific threat,” said Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney. A suspected Canadian militant ran over two soldiers in Quebec on Monday, killing one of them.

De Le Rue said the new terrorism threat level meant Canadian intelligence services had “indicated an individual or group within Canada or abroad has the intent and capability to commit an act of terrorism”.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar

