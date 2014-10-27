FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian police say parliament shooter made video before attack
October 27, 2014 / 12:04 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian police say parliament shooter made video before attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The man who killed a Canadian soldier and attacked the country’s parliament building last week made a video of himself just before the attack, evidence that he was driven by ideological and political motives, police said on Sunday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement they were conducting a detailed analysis of the video made by Michael Zehaf-Bibeau and could not release it at this time.

The federal police force also said it believed a knife carried by Zehaf-Bibeau, 32, was retrieved from his aunt’s property, but added that it was still looking into the origin of the gun he used.

“It is an old and uncommon gun. We suspect that he could have similarly hidden the gun on the property but our inquiries continue,” the statement said.

Zehaf-Bibeau, 32, stormed into the parliament building with a rifle last Wednesday after gunning down Corporal Nathan Cirillo at a nearby monument to Canada’s war dead. Zehaf-Bibeau was shot dead in the building.

The RCMP said Zehaf-Bibeau had worked in Alberta’s oil fields and had used funds from his employment to finance his activities in the days leading up to the attack. He had been living in an Ottawa homeless shelter just before the shooting.

The RCMP said it is still investigating Zehaf-Bibeau’s interactions with numerous people in the days before the attack to find out whether these could have contributed to or facilitated his crime.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Paul Simao

