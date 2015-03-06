Canada gunman says Parliament attack was retaliation

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Following is a partial transcript of a video statement made by gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau before he killed a soldier in Ottawa on Oct. 22 and then stormed Parliament, where he was shot dead.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the transcript on Friday. The police edited out the first 13 seconds of the video and the last five seconds, for operational reasons, and the edited sections are not in the transcript.

”To those who are involved and listen to this movie, this is in retaliation for Afghanistan and because Harper wants to send his troops to Iraq.

”So we are retaliating, the Mujahedin of this world. Canada’s officially become one of our enemies by fighting and bombing us and creating a lot of terror in our countries and killing us and killing our innocents. So, just aiming to hit some soldiers just to show that you’re not even safe in your own land, and you gotta be careful.

”So, may Allah accept from us. It’s a disgrace you guys have forgotten God and have you let every indecency and things running your land. We don’t, we don’t go for this. We are good people, righteous people, believers of God and believing his law and his Prophets, peace be upon them all. That’s my message to all of you in this, Inshallah, we’ll not cease until you guys decide to be a peaceful country and stay to your own and I-, and stop going to other countries and stop occupying and killing the righteous of us who are trying to bring back religious law in our countries.

“Thank you.”