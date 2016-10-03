The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

TORONTO General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported higher September vehicle sales in Canada on Monday, boosted by strong demand for pickup trucks.

Ford's sales rose 6.9 percent to 30,170 vehicles even as car sales dropped 25 percent. Sales of F-Series pickup trucks rose 21 percent to 15,659 vehicles.

"Our investment in building the toughest, smartest, most capable trucks is paying off," said Ford of Canada Chief Executive Dianne Craig in a statement.

GM said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles during the month, up 2 percent from a year earlier, its strongest September performance since 2008.

Chevrolet sales rose 5 percent, helped by growth in Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 percent jump in sales of the Colorado pickup truck.

