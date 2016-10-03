U.S. factories rebound, resisting global downward pull
WASHINGTON U.S. factories ramped up activity in September, shaking off a one-month contraction in a sign America was resisting the downward pull of the sluggish global economy.
TORONTO General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported higher September vehicle sales in Canada on Monday, boosted by strong demand for pickup trucks.
Ford's sales rose 6.9 percent to 30,170 vehicles even as car sales dropped 25 percent. Sales of F-Series pickup trucks rose 21 percent to 15,659 vehicles.
"Our investment in building the toughest, smartest, most capable trucks is paying off," said Ford of Canada Chief Executive Dianne Craig in a statement.
GM said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles during the month, up 2 percent from a year earlier, its strongest September performance since 2008.
Chevrolet sales rose 5 percent, helped by growth in Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 percent jump in sales of the Colorado pickup truck.
DETROIT Major automakers reported lower September U.S. sales on Monday despite high consumer discounts, as pickup truck volumes fell for both General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co .
HOUSTON Chevron Corp on Monday said it stands behind John Stumpf, a member of its board and the chief executive of bank Wells Fargo & Co , despite growing concerns about his leadership during a customer service scandal.