TORONTO Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) has yet to reach a deal with unionized workers in Canada ahead of a midnight strike deadline, the union said in a briefing on Monday, adding that workers were prepared to walk off the job.

Any strike by more than 9,000 of the company's Canadian workers would disrupt production of minivans built in Windsor, Ontario, including the new Chrysler Pacifica, as well as sedans assembled in Brampton, Ontario.

The union, Unifor, represents Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N). It uses a pattern bargaining strategy to negotiate with the three automakers, selecting one company to hold talks with and then holding the other two to the broad terms of that deal.

It reached a pattern deal with GM last month, including new investment that is expected to save thousands of jobs at the company's Oshawa, Ontario plant.

"Fiat Chrysler has failed to make an offer that makes the economic pattern that we secured with General Motors and it has not made an investment commitment," said Unifor Director of Communications Denise Hammond.

"Unifor is fighting for the pattern and absolutely nothing less," she said, noting that the two sides have made progress.

If a deal is not reached, workers will strike a minute after midnight, Hammond said, adding that local strike negotiators have made preparations to set up picket lines.

