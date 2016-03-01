G.M. and Fiat Chrysler report higher February sales in Canada

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MONTREAL (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) on Tuesday reported higher February auto sales in Canada, even as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level off this year following a record breaking 2015.

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 15,729 vehicles last month, an increase of 14 percent compared with February 2015.

“January and February have been a strong start for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac building even further on the sales momentum started in 2015,” said John Roth, GM Canada’s vice president, sales, service and marketing in a news release.

FCA Canada reported a total of 18,813 vehicles sold last month, up 1 percent compared with February 2015, as demand increased for its Jeep and Ram brands.

In the United States, meanwhile, consumers boosted auto sales to a 15-year-high for February in a sign of continued confidence, despite gloomy talk about the economy on the U.S. presidential campaign trail.