FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five killed in Canadian avalanche were from Alberta
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 30, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

Five killed in Canadian avalanche were from Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Five men killed in an avalanche near the community of McBride, British Columbia, on Friday were from the neighboring province of Alberta, local officials said on Saturday.

The victims, who ranged in age from 41 to 55, were among 17 people who were snowmobiling in four groups about 20 kilometers (12 miles) of east of McBride, a village near the border between the two Canadian provinces.

The avalanche happened about 1:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Friday.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were still investigating the deaths and the site of the accident had been ordered closed for now.

The victims were identified as Vincent Eugene Loewen of Vegreville, Tony Christopher Greenwood of Grand Prairie County, Ricky Robinson of Spruce Grove, Todd William Chisholm of St. Albert and John Harold Garley of Stony Plain.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.