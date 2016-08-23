FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canadian wildlife officers kill nine bears in three days
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Canadian wildlife officers kill nine bears in three days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities have killed nine bears in three days in a western Canadian city, a conservation officer said on Monday, warning that the death toll will rise if unsecured trash continues to draw the animals into residential areas.

Dan Bartol, who helped kill the bears, said the animals were killed last week in the city of Revelstoke, British Columbia, because the bears had wandered too close to humans, with one coming within a few feet of a toddler in a garage.

"I had to make the most difficult decision I had to make in my career, and that's to destroy the exact object I'm working so hard to protect," he said by telephone.

Bartol said the majority of residents in the city of 7,000 does not have bear-proof bins, and he is still hearing about bears breaking into people's houses.

According to the local Revelstoke Bear Aware group, bears become increasingly active in the summer, and their keen sense of smell allows them to identify potential food sources from considerable distances.

The group's website said the city has long had a bear problem, with 23 bears killed in 1995, but in recent years the average annual number had been fewer than seven.

The city of Revelstoke was not immediately available for comment.

In a information brochure posted online on Monday, the city said its bylaws stipulate garbage containers must be dry, odor-free, with lids and cannot be in a location accessible by wildlife unless left for collection.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.