Canada mad cow case does not endanger its risk status - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Canada’s discovery of a case of mad cow disease is in line with its “controlled risk” status and will not force a change in that status, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

“The detection and notification of the new BSE case provides the international community with the assurance and evidence of the effectiveness of health surveillance systems in place, and Canada’s commitment to meet its transparency obligations in terms of disease notifications to the OIE,” an OIE spokeswoman said in an emailed response to Reuters.

On Friday, Canada confirmed its first case of mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), since 2011 but said the discovery, which helped drive cattle prices higher, should not hit its beef export sector.