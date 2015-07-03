Woman seriously injured by explosion at Winnipeg law firm

(Reuters) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious upper body injuries after she “inadvertently triggered” an explosive device at a law firm in the Canadian prairie city of Winnipeg on Friday, police said.

The explosion was being treated as a specific crime and was not considered a threat to the public or other businesses, Danny Smyth, an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told reporters.

“We have no reason to believe this is an attack on the justice system,” he said. “We’re not considering this to be a general threat to lawyers, law firms or the general public. We’re treating this right now as very specific crime.”

The injured woman was identified as Maria Mitousis, 35, a family lawyer. Smyth said he had heard she was in surgery but did not have an update.

Police said they did not know how the device arrived in the law office.

They first received reports of the explosion at 10.15 a.m. local time (11:15 a.m. EDT). Multiple units including the city’s bomb unit responded to the scene.