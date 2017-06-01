Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013.

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.

"We have a capability gap, we outlined a process, our partner in that process is not acting like a valued partner right now so we've suspended discussions with that partner," Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, told reporters.