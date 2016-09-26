Canada's Giller literary prize shortlist includes Booker finalist

TORONTO (Reuters) - The shortlist for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's richest fiction award, includes writer Madeleine Thien, who is also a finalist for the Man Booker Prize, considered one of the world's most prestigious.

Thien, based in Montreal, was nominated for her 2016 novel, "Do Not Say We Have Nothing," which is about a young woman's flight from China after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

She is among six writers on the shortlist, who are now a step closer to winning the top prize of C$100,000 ($75,746) awarded to the author of the best Canadian novel or short-story collection published in English. Each of the other five finalists will receive C$10,000.

Thien was also named for the Man Booker Prize earlier this month. The winner of the 50,000-pound ($64,865) award for fiction will be announced on Oct. 25 in London.

To be considered, a book must be written by a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and have been published in Canada.

The Giller jury, which included Canadian author Lawrence Hill, British novelist Samantha Harvey and Scottish writer Alan Warner, reviewed 161 books. The winner will be announced at a gala in Toronto on Nov. 7.

The finalists are:

* Mona Awad for her novel "13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl," published by Penguin Canada;

* Gary Barwin for his novel "Yiddish for Pirates," published by Random House Canada;

* Emma Donoghue for her novel "The Wonder," published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd;

* Catherine Leroux for her novel "The Party Wall," published by Biblioasis International Translation Series, translated by Lazer Lederhendler;

* Madeleine Thien for her novel "Do Not Say We Have Nothing," published by Alfred A. Knopf Canada, and

* Zoe Whittall for her novel "The Best Kind of People," published by House of Anansi Press Inc.