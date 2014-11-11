FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debut novelist wins Canada's Giller prize with tale of Russian inventor
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
November 11, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Debut novelist wins Canada's Giller prize with tale of Russian inventor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Author Sean Michaels accepts the the Scotiabank Giller Prize for his book "Us Conductors" at the awards gala in Toronto, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Debut novelist and music blogger Sean Michaels won Canada’s Scotiabank Giller prize, the country’s richest fiction award, for his novel “Us Conductors.”

The award was announced late on Monday.

Michaels topped five shortlisted-authors, including former finalists Miriam Toews and David Bezmozgis, for the C$100,000 ($89,485) awarded for the best Canadian novel or short-story collection published in English.

The Giller jury, which included Canadian author Shauna Singh Baldwin, British novelist Justin Cartwright and American writer Francine Prose, reviewed 161 books.

“Us Conductors”, published by Random House Canada, is based on the life of Lev Thermen, the Russian inventor of the theremin, an early electronic music instrument that is played without touch.

Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.