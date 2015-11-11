Trinidad-born author wins top Canada fiction prize with dog tale

Andre Alexis author of "Fifteen Dogs", poses with The Scotiabank Giller Prize, at the gala event in Toronto November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO (Reuters) - Trinidad-born author Andre Alexis on Tuesday won Canada’s Giller Prize, the country’s richest fiction award, for his novel “Fifteen Dogs”, about a group of animals at a Toronto vet­erinary clinic who gain human consciousness and language.

The C$100,000 ($75,540.11) prize was awarded by a jury that included Irish author John Boyne, Canadian writers Cecil Foster, Alexander MacLeod and Alison Pick, and British author Helen Oyeyemi.

The jury said the novel is “a wonderful and original piece of writing that challenges the reader to examine their own existence and recall the age old question, what’s the meaning of life?”

Alexis was previously shortlisted for the Giller for his novel “Childhood”. His other books include “Asylum”, “Ingrid & the Wolf” and “Pastoral”.