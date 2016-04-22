FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three denied entry to Canada over inert grenade: border official
#U.S.
April 22, 2016 / 8:25 PM / in a year

Three denied entry to Canada over inert grenade: border official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Three people detained on Thursday at the U.S.-Canadian border over an inert grenade have been denied entry into Canada and have gone back to the United States, authorities said on Friday.

Canadian authorities briefly shut down the border crossing over the incident on Thursday at the Abbotsford, British Columbia-Sumas, Washington border, some 78 kms (48 miles) southeast of Vancouver.

The Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement the three people, who were trying to get to Alaska, were released without charges on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Kathy Liu said the incident was not related to terrorism, though she declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio

