a year ago
Canada's CPPIB says Brexit may provide investment opportunities
June 24, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Canada's CPPIB says Brexit may provide investment opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather around a television in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, as the BBC announces that Britain has voted to leave the European Union, in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., June 24, 2016.Andrew Kelly

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest dealmakers, said Britain's vote to leave the European Union could provide compelling opportunities and the UK remained an attractive market.

"The UK and Europe continue to be very important and attractive markets for us," a CPPIB spokesman said on Friday.

"As any investor, we have a bias to stability over uncertainty, yet periods of dislocation can present compelling opportunities that short-term investors are unable to pursue," he added.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

