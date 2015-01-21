Canada's Oliver reaffirms balanced budget goal

Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver listens to a question while speaking to journalists before the start of a meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver reaffirmed a goal to balance the budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Oliver said Canada had taken aggressive stimulative measures in past years that had led to big deficits, but added that the goal was always to bring the budget back into balance.

“We are going to be in balance this fiscal year,” Oliver said, referring to the upcoming 2015/16 budget that is due to be released in April.