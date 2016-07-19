ICE Canada canola falls on strong U.S. crop conditions

A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom on the Canadian prairies with windmills in the background near Fort Macleod, Alberta, July 11, 2011.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - ICE Canada canola futures tumbled on Tuesday, dragged lower by weaker U.S. crop prices due to strong crop ratings.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 76 percent of the U.S. corn and 71 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent; some of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20 years. [GRA/]

* Expectations for one of the largest Canadian canola crops ever and a lull in export sales added to canola's weakness, a trader said.

* November canola dropped $7.30 at $463.40 per tonne.

* January canola shed $7.20 to $471.20.

* November-January canola spread traded 1,485 times.

* Chicago November soybeans fell on long liquidation and high U.S. crop ratings.

* NYSE Liffe August rapeseed eased and September Malaysian palm oil rose.

* The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3025 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.78 U.S. cents at 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), lower than Monday's close of $1.2937, or 77.30 U.S. cents.