FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ICE Canada canola falls on strong U.S. crop conditions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 19, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

ICE Canada canola falls on strong U.S. crop conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom on the Canadian prairies with windmills in the background near Fort Macleod, Alberta, July 11, 2011.Todd Korol

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - ICE Canada canola futures tumbled on Tuesday, dragged lower by weaker U.S. crop prices due to strong crop ratings.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 76 percent of the U.S. corn and 71 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent; some of the highest ratings for mid-July in the last 20 years. [GRA/]

* Expectations for one of the largest Canadian canola crops ever and a lull in export sales added to canola's weakness, a trader said.

* November canola dropped $7.30 at $463.40 per tonne.

* January canola shed $7.20 to $471.20.

* November-January canola spread traded 1,485 times.

* Chicago November soybeans fell on long liquidation and high U.S. crop ratings.

* NYSE Liffe August rapeseed eased and September Malaysian palm oil rose.

* The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3025 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.78 U.S. cents at 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), lower than Monday's close of $1.2937, or 77.30 U.S. cents.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.