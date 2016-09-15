A notice indicating the closure of the shop is placed behind the window of the coffee shop owned by Canadian couple Kevin Garratt and Julia Dawn Garratt in Dandong, Liaoning province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard

OTTAWA Kevin Garratt, a Canadian held in China for two years on suspicion of spying, returned to Canada on Thursday after being deported by Chinese authorities, his family said in a statement.

Garratt's return is a victory for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who raised the case with senior Chinese leaders during a visit to China earlier this month.

"On Thursday, September 15th, Kevin was deported from China and has returned to Canada to be with his family and friends," the family said in a short statement that requested privacy.

A Canadian government official said Garratt was sentenced earlier in the week and then released on bail.

"We are certainly delighted he has returned to Canada and started the healing process," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

