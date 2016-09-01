Canada PM says spoke with China's Xi about human rights

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the importance of freedom of expression and acceptance of diversity, and encouraged China to do more to protect human rights.

Those are "not easy conversations to have", but are necessary ones, Trudeau said at a reception held by the Canada-China Business Council in Shanghai.

Trudeau is seeking deeper ties with China but a dispute over canola trade, government divisions over China policy and the case of a detained citizen could limit his gains. He said on Wednesday that he hopes for a long-term solution with China on their dispute over the safety of canola exports from Canada.